Sanatan Pandey defends Mulayam Singh Yadav over 1990 Kar Sevaks firing, BJP accuses SP of being 'anti-Hindu'

New Delhi:

A political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections after Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey defended former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's decision to order firing on Kar Sevaks during the 1990 Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying it was necessary to uphold the Constitution and avert a possible civil war. The BJP hit back, with MP Tarun Chugh accusing the SP of having an "anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan, anti-Ram" stance.

The row erupted as Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on December 12. This would be the first visit of the former chief minister to the Ram Temple since its inauguration in January 2024.

'To protect Constitution, Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered firing'

Sanatan Pandey strongly defended Mulayam Singh Yadav over the 1990 firing incident on Kar Sevaks, saying the action was taken to uphold the Indian Constitution and prevent a potential civil war.

Speaking to the reporters, Pandey said, "For 35 years, ever since 1991, they (BJP) have been criticising Mulayam Singh Yadav, claiming that he ordered firing on Ram devotees. They have used this narrative to mislead the public. But tell me, under their own rule, just recently, who ordered the firing on others? Whose government was in power in the state? Whose government was in power at the Centre? If Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) ordered the firing to protect the Constitution of India, then it was the absolutely correct course of action."

The SP MP said that the Indian Army had been deployed at that time and the primary responsibility was in ensuring that no one reached the disputed structure, referred to here as the Ram Mandir, which was already subject to a court-ordered stay.

"Had the order not been given to open fire, the mosque or the temple might have been destroyed; such an event could well have triggered a civil war in India, much like the destruction of temples that occurred in other countries. Therefore, the firing was ordered to protect the Constitution of India," he said.

His remarks come after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a scathing attack on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, asked him to apologise to the kar sevaks who were fired upon during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying those responsible for the incident should express remorse.

'SP's anti-Hindu, anti-Ram face can't be forgotten'

Meanwhile, reacting to the MP's remark, BJP MP Tarun Chugh hit out at Pandey saying the Samajwadi Party's actions during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement could not be forgotten and accused it of displaying an anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan outlook.

"The nation is well aware of the many sins committed by the Samajwadi Party. The party itself has acknowledged its and the Congress party's stance—whether on December 6, 1992, or October 30, 1990—regarding the Ram Mandir. The narrow lanes of Ayodhya were stained red with the blood of 'kar sevaks' at the hands of Samajwadi Party goons... The Saryu River was left covered with corpses," he told news agency ANI.

"These sins of the Samajwadi Party cannot be forgotten. This reveals the party’s anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan, anti-Ram, and anti-Ayodhya face—a face they continue to flaunt with pride today. It is the arrogance of the Samajwadi Party speaking," Chugh added.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan alleged that crimes and violence were commonplace during the SP's tenure and questioned the party's political outlook.

"What can you expect from them? This is their very ideology... Look, murders and crimes were a very common occurrence back when they were in power. Someone dying, shots being fired, a daughter being abducted, rapes taking place—they treated these as trivial matters. 'They are just school children; they make mistakes'—that was their stance, that is their ideology," he said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam also criticised Pandey, alleging that the SP MP had justified the killing of unarmed kar sevaks during the 1990 movement. He questioned why Akhilesh Yadav had not responded to the remarks.

"Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey claims that during the 1990 kar seva in Ayodhya, the kar sevaks—our sadhus and sants—were gunned down, and he asserts that this was the right thing to do. What has happened to the Samajwadi Party and its leaders? In 1990, when the kar seva took place in Ayodhya, the kar sevaks did not even have a stone, a gun, or a stick in their hands; they were completely unarmed. They were chanting the name of Lord Ram," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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