Sambhal violent clash: FIR filed against Sambhal MP, MLA's son for inciting violence

Police try to control the situation amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid, claimed to be originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple, in Sambhal, Sunday.

An FIR has been registered at the Sambhal police station following violent clashes in the district, triggered by a survey of the Jama Masjid. The incident, which saw stone-pelting and a police baton-charge, led to the death of four individuals and left 21 others injured. In the aftermath of the unrest, the police have filed charges against local Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and MLA Nawab Iqbal Mahmood's son Nawab Suhail Iqbal, for allegedly conspiring to incite violence.

The violent episode unfolded on Sunday morning when a team arrived to survey the Jama Masjid. As soon as the team reached the site, a large crowd gathered, which quickly turned unruly. In an attempt to control the situation, the police resorted to baton-charging, but tensions escalated further. The mob began throwing stones at the police, leading to intense clashes. The violence claimed the lives of four individuals, and 21 others sustained injuries. The situation worsened, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Following the unrest, the district administration imposed restrictions on the movement of outsiders into the area and ordered the closure of schools to prevent further escalation. The police have detained 24 individuals in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing, including the examination of videos that may have contributed to fueling the violence.

The FIR lodged against Ziaur Rahman Barq and Nawab Suhail Iqbal accuses them of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy to incite communal violence and gather mobs. The case includes charges of inciting riots, organizing unlawful assemblies, and promoting disorder. Investigations into the involvement of other individuals are also underway, with law enforcement carefully reviewing the situation.

As tensions remain high in Sambhal, the authorities are closely monitoring developments, hoping to restore peace and prevent any further disturbances in the region.