Sambhal violence: Protesters to pay for damage, their posters to be displayed publicly | See photos of accused

Sambhal violence: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced strict measures against those involved in the Sambhal violence. The protesters involved in the Sambhal violence will pay for damage to public property and the posters of "stone pelters" will be displayed at public places, an official said on Wednesday.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday (November 24) after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

Posters of 'stone pelters' to be displayed publicly

"The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said.

In a similar initiative, the government had earlier put up posters of individuals linked to vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020. These posters were displayed across several locations, including the state capital, but were later removed following a court order.

Photos of arrested accused

The Sambhal police have identified over 100 individuals involved in stone pelting during the recent violence, using mobile CCTV footage and drone cameras. Out of these, 27 accused, including some minors, have been arrested.

In a startling revelation, the police discovered that some stone pelters had used a "green lotion" around their eyes to shield themselves from the effects of tear gas. Three arrested individuals admitted during interrogation that the lotion minimized tear gas irritation, allowing them to continue their activities.

Additionally, the police have arrested three women on charges of stone pelting and inciting violence during the unrest. Authorities continue to investigate the events as the situation in the area stabilizes.

Photos of absconding accused

After the arrest of 27 accused in connection with the Sambhal violence, authorities are now searching for identified rioters who remain absconding. Exclusive photos of these individuals have been released to aid in their apprehension.

Sambhal violence

The violence in Sambhal broke out on Sunday when a crowd gathered near a mosque and chanted slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The protest quickly escalated into clashes with security personnel, with vehicles set ablaze and stones pelted. The police have arrested 27 individuals and filed seven FIRs. Among those named are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Sohail Iqbal, the son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified individuals.

Police is conducting raids at various places to arrest the remaining accused. Police is first investigating on whose orders the crowd gathered around Jama Masjid on the day of violence. The second question for police investigation is who instigated the crowd present on the spot to commit violence.

A magisterial inquiry is underway, and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirmed on Monday that the situation is now under control. He emphasized that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the violence."

