Sambhal violence: Pictures of rioters surface, police begin manhunt amid political slugfest | VIDEO

Sambhal violence: A magisterial probe was launched into the violent clashes and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated the situation was now under control. The pictures of rioters surfaced in which increases were seen with stones in their hands in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The officials said efforts are being made to identify stone pelters involved in the clashes with police.

Four people died and scores, including police personnel, were injured in Sambhal on Sunday after a confrontation erupted over a court-ordered survey of the city's Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area, following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

Protesters to pay for damage to property: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government will make protesters involved in the Sambhal violence pay for damage to public property while posters of "stone pelters" will be displayed at public places, an official said on Wednesday.

"The UP government is adopting a firm stance against the individuals involved in the Sambhal violence. Posters of the stone pelters and miscreants will be displayed publicly, and recovery of damages will be sought. A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest," an official spokesperson said.

In a similar initiative, the government had previously put up posters of individuals linked to vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in 2020.

These posters were displayed across several locations, including the state capital, but were later removed following a court order.

Why violence in Sambhal?

The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when a large crowd gathered near a mosque and began chanting slogans as a survey team resumed its work. The situation escalated when the protesters clashed with security personnel, set vehicles on fire, and pelted stones.

So far, police have arrested 25 individuals and registered seven FIRs, which include charges against Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Sohail Iqbal, son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, and over 2,750 unidentified suspects.

Akhilesh claims Sambhal victim's kin threatened by UP Police

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of allegations that the Uttar Pradesh Police threatened the kin of a Sambhal violence victim and took their thumb impression on a blank piece of paper.

In a post on X, Yadav attached a media report in which the family members of Naeem, one of the four men killed in the violence, claimed that on the night of November 25 -- a day after violence erupted in Sambhal -- around 20 policemen came to their house and warned them against talking to the media.

(With PTI inputs)