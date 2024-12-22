Sambhal: Excavation team discovers ancient marble-made 'baoli' in Chandausi | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI ASI's excavation team unearths ancient baoli in Sambhal's Chandausi

The excavation team of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has unearthed an ancient stepwell 'baoli' in the Chandausi area of district following days of reopening of Shiv-Hanuman temple after a gap of 46 years.

'Four-floors, some made up of marble': Sambhal DM

Sambhal’s District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed that a ‘baoli’ with an area of 400 square meters has been uncovered. He added that the structure having around four chambers has a few floors made of marble.

Pensiya said, “An area of around 400 square meters, is recorded in the form of Ah-Baoli Talab. It is said that this baoli was built during the time of the king of the grandfather of Bilari’s king. The second and third floor is made up of marble and the upper floors are made of bricks. As we saw (from the excavation), around four chambers are there.

He further added that the work was started after a public meeting on Saturday during which this matter was brought to the official attention. The DM said, “The structure is fully covered in mud, the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. At present only 210 square meters are outside and the rest is occupied. Action will be taken to remove the encroachment.”

The DM has further estimated that the structure could be over 150 years old. The officer of the Municipal corporation in the area said that they initiated the work soon after getting the information about a structure underground.

“As soon as we came to know that there is a baoli here we started the excavation work here, as we continue the work, we will come to know more about this. We will try our best to restore this, we are working to see what all is here," said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, Municipal Corporation’s Executive Officer.

Vishnu Kalki Temple survey conducted

On Saturday, in another case, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team conducted a survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal. Moreover, a four-member team from the ASI inspected five 'teerths' (shrines) and 19 wells in Sambhal.

DM Pensiya informed that the inspection lasted for 8-10 hours and covered a total of approximately 24 areas. "It was a four-member team. In Sambhal, five 'teerth' and 19 wells were inspected by ASI. The new temple that was found was also inspected. The survey took place 8-10 hours...the ancient temple that was opened was also surveyed. ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate Pensiya said.

(With inputs from ANI)