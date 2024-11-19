Follow us on Image Source : X/@IMOHDANSAR Court orders survey of UP's Sambhal mosque after claim of ancient temple site.

A mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal town was surveyed on Tuesday following a court order in response to a petition that the building was originally the site of an ancient Hindu temple. The petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said the mosque, known as the Jama Masjid, was once the Hari Har Mandir, an important mosque whose part was demolished in 1529 by the Mughal emperor Babar.

Survey ordered by court

The survey was conducted by the Advocate Commissioner with the presence of both parties, while the district administration, including Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia, provided security. Pensia said the Advocate Commissioner had completed the survey and the report would be submitted to the court. If necessary, the court will decide any further action.

"We were only providing security and protection. Today, the advocate commissioner has done the survey and he will file its report in court. The survey proceedings have been completed for now. If it is required, court will decide," the DM said.

Claim of historical significance

Representing the petitioners, Jain argued that the site had religious significance for Hindus and was in an ASI-protected area. He pointed out alleged signs and symbols on the site which he believed indicated that a Hindu temple had once been there. Jain also said that Kalki Avatar, an important figure of the Hindu faith, is prophesied to manifest at Sambhal.

"It is believed that Kalki avatar is to take place at Sambhal," Jain posted on X.

"Today the Hon'ble Civil Court Sambhal on my petition has directed a survey by advocate commissioner at the alleged Jama Masjid in Sambhal which was known as Hari Har Mandir," he said.

Opposition from SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq objected to the development stressing that Jama Masjid is a historical and ancient building. Barq cited a 1991 Supreme Court decision that said the status of religious places should be unchanged from 1947. He reiterated that the mosque had always been a mosque and should continue to be treated as such.

Also read | UP: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of booth capturing ahead of bypolls, Keshav Prasad Maurya responds