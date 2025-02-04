Samajwadi Party is spreading lies on Mahakumbh: CM Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on the Mahakumbh stampede and said the Samajwadi Party (SP) is spreading lies on the Mahakumbh. He said that the Congress and the SP have joined hands to speak against the Sanatan and the event in Prayagraj.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav continued his attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over the Mahakumbh stampede incident and said that the government allowed this incident to take place.

Speaking to media persons, Yadav raised the question of why the central government was not providing details of the actual number of people who died in the stampede that took place on January 29 this year at the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj.

"If there was a huge gathering at that time, why was space not given in the Army premises? The government allowed this incident to take place. Now, they do not want to give the details, and if anyone tries to provide details, an FIR will be registered against them," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Further, Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, claimed that the government knew the time of the incident.

"Government knows the time of the incident. Imagine the number of deceased if the incident took place at 1 am and ambulances were coming till 11 am. Several devotees could not even take a holy dip; they had to go back. Is this the kind of world infrastructure you want to make? CM Yogi Adityanath said that he has made arrangements for 100 crore people. Now they are saying there is a conspiracy; the officials who are saying there is a conspiracy should be terminated by the Central Government," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Earlier today, while speaking in the Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav demanded transparency regarding the casualties at the Mahakumbh stampede, urging the government to present accurate figures on the deaths, treatment of the injured, and arrangements made for the event.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Akhilesh called for an all-party meeting to clarify the situation and recommended that disaster management and the lost and found centre be handed over to the Army.

Yadav also pressed for strict punitive action against those responsible for the tragedy and those who concealed the facts, questioning the government's decision to suppress the numbers.

"For the Mahakumbh tragedy, there should be strict punitive action against those responsible, and those who have hidden the truth should be punished. We ask the double-engine government, if there was no guilt, then why were the figures suppressed, hidden, and erased?" he added.