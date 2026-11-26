The Samajwadi Party has placed jobs, farmers' welfare, affordable healthcare and social justice at the centre of its election pitch for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In its 28-page document, titled 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' and carrying the slogan 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pranpatra', the party has laid out a series of promises ranging from 25 lakh government jobs and a legal guarantee for minimum support prices to a caste census and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Released by party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Constitution Day, the manifesto covers 21 areas, including employment, education, agriculture, healthcare, women's development, industry, infrastructure and law and order. Here are 10 of its biggest promises that could feature prominently in the SP's campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.

1. 25 lakh government jobs and Rs 5,000 monthly assistance for graduates

Employment is one of the biggest pillars of the SP's manifesto. The party has promised to provide 25 lakh government jobs over five years and create employment opportunities for another 2 crore to 3 crore young people in other sectors.

It has also pledged to provide every graduate with a job or employment opportunity. Until they secure one, graduates would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000. The party has proposed developing the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to generate more than 1 crore jobs by 2032.

Other employment-related commitments include filling vacant government posts in a time-bound manner, introducing an annual recruitment calendar and completing recruitment examinations within fixed deadlines. The party has also promised to end outsourcing in government departments.

2. Legal guarantee for MSP on 23 crops and farm loan waiver

Farmers' welfare features prominently in the manifesto, with the SP promising a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all 23 crops as well as milk. It has also pledged to waive farmers' loans and introduce a price compensation mechanism for crops such as potatoes, tomatoes and onions that fall outside the MSP framework.

Sugarcane farmers have been promised payment within 24 hours. For this, the party proposes setting up a Rs 15,000 crore corpus fund. It has also said sugarcane prices will be increased every year after taking into account the actual cost of cultivation.

The manifesto further promises free electricity for farmers' irrigation needs and Rs 1.5 lakh crore for rural infrastructure.

3. 300 units of free electricity for rural households

The SP has promised up to 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers in rural areas. Farmers would also receive free electricity for irrigation.

The party has separately pledged round-the-clock electricity supply in every village, as well as in other rural areas and cities. It has also promised to connect every village with paved roads and link all tehsil headquarters through a four-lane road network.

4. Reopening 26,000 schools and bringing back the laptop scheme

Education is another major focus, with the party promising to reopen 26,000 primary schools that it says were shut down by the current government. It has also pledged to bring back the laptop distribution scheme for students who pass Class 12.

The manifesto promises Wi-Fi facilities in all primary and secondary schools and says 6 per cent of the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) will be spent on education. The SP has also proposed a new state education policy to ensure access to quality education.

5. Rs 10 lakh health insurance for people below the poverty line

The party has promised health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for people living below the poverty line. It has also pledged free treatment for PDA communities and poor citizens at government hospitals.

Other healthcare proposals include upgrading all district hospitals with intensive care units and ventilators, setting up super-speciality hospitals in all 18 divisions and building five such hospitals in rural areas. The party has also promised to strengthen primary health centres and community health centres, as well as improve the 108 and 102 ambulance networks.

6. Caste census and greater representation for marginalised communities

The SP's PDA outreach, which refers to backward classes, Dalits and minorities, is reflected in several of the manifesto's social justice commitments. The party has promised to conduct a caste census to collect information on the social and economic conditions of different caste groups and use the findings to frame development policies.

It has also pledged to spend 20 per cent of the budget under the Special Component Plan for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Another major promise is to reserve 50 per cent of government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore for Dalits and PDA communities.

The manifesto also promises to fill backlog vacancies in government services through a special recruitment drive and implement reservation provisions in accordance with the Constitution.

7. Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and an end to outsourcing

Government employees and workers have been promised several changes in service conditions. The SP has pledged to restore the Old Pension Scheme for employees, replacing the system introduced after 2005.

It has also promised to end outsourcing in government departments and ensure that vacant posts are filled. The manifesto further proposes a fixed recruitment calendar, time-bound examinations and accountability for officials and ministers in cases of examination irregularities and paper leaks.

8. Rs 5 meals and annual pension for elderly women artisans

The manifesto promises to open Samajwadi Canteens across the country for PDA communities, women and poor people, where meals will be available for Rs 5. A similar Rs 5 meal arrangement has also been proposed for workers.

The party has pledged an annual pension of Rs 40,000 for elderly women artisans. It has also promised a pension of Rs 40,000 for older women and men working in the construction sector, along with Rs 10 lakh in insurance cover for them.

9. 'Daam Bandho' markets to control prices

To tackle rising prices, the SP has proposed bringing back the 'Daam Bandho' policy associated with socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Under the plan, markets would be opened in cities, towns and villages where essential commodities would be sold at controlled prices.

The party has also promised to put limits on school fees and hospital expenses to make education and healthcare more affordable. It has pledged strict action against black marketing and hoarding.

10. Special women police structure and technology-led policing

On law and order, the SP has promised a zero-tolerance approach towards crime, including organised crime and hate crimes. It has proposed creating a special women police structure under the Director General of Police, with a presence extending to villages, to prevent crimes against women and ensure swift action when offences take place.

The party has also promised 33 per cent representation for women in new police recruitments, along with filling vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Other proposals include CCTV cameras and drone surveillance at key public places, AI-based crime monitoring and a special task force to prevent land grabbing by influential people.

The manifesto also promises to strengthen the 1090 women's helpline and Dial 112 emergency response system.

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