Samajwadi Party sitting MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav passes away; CM Yogi, Akhilesh express condolences

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and sitting MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday. He was 74 years old. Yadav was a legislator from the Gainsari assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

UP CM expresses condolence

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several state leaders, expressed condolences for Yadav, a two-time minister in SP governments. Yadav, who had been undergoing treatment at Medanta, passed away around 8:15 am on Friday, as confirmed by his family.

"The demise of MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed soul at His feet and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. Om Shanti! (sic)," CM Adityanath wrote on X.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolence

Meanwhile, SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, "Death of SP MLA Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav from Gainsari assembly (constituency) of Balrampur, very sad! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes!"

Who was Dr Shiv Pratap Yadav?

Beginning his political journey with Lok Dal, Yadav served as a four-time MLA from the Gainsari assembly constituency. His last rites will be performed on Saturday at his ancestral residence in Balrampur. Dr Yadav was first elected as MLA from Gasdi assembly constituency in 1993. In 2002, he assumed the role of Minister of State for Agriculture in the Mulayam Singh Yadav government. In 2012, he served as the Minister of Animals and Horticulture and Minister of State for Health in the Akhilesh Yadav government. He secured his fourth term as MLA in 2022. Known for his proximity to Mulayam Singh Yadav, he held various ministerial roles throughout his political career.

