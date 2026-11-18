New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday walked out of the Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad, a day after he was granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He was welcomed by his son Abdullah Khan and supporters, as he was released from the jail.

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), just hours after he walked out of the Rampur Jail after receiving a bail in the alleged dual PAN cards case. The case was registered against the former Uttar Pradesh minister after the probe agency took cognisance of 50 FIRs against him and his associates.

But a division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh granted bail to Khan, observing that the mandatory procedure to arrest the 78-year-old was not followed by the ED. The bench later posted the matter for December 10 and directed the ED to file a counter-affidavit within a week, and also asked Khan to submit his rejoinder in 10 days.

"Having considered the rival submissions made by the parties and taking into consideration the submissions that the petitioner was taken into custody in the instant case moments after he was physically released from the jail in another case on October 31 at the jail gate itself clearly underlines the motivated and mala fide nature of the present proceedings," the high court observed.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP supremo and former chief minister, has welcomed the high court's observation. He also said Khan would receive justice through courts.

The ED, however, has moved to the Supreme Court against the high court's order. However, the apex court has refused to stay the interim bail, with a three-judge bench Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana saying "heavens are not going to fall". Although the court has agreed to list the plea on Thursday.

Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma has welcomed the top court's refusal to stay the interim bail, saying she has "faith in the Allah" that her husband would be given justice one day. "The way the ED picked up Azam Sahab from the jail gate was perhaps the height of oppression. But I was confident that I would get justice," Fatma told news agency PTI.

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