Samajwadi Party relents? Congress may get one more seat for upcoming UP byelections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi

In what could be good news for the Congress, its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has decided to give another seat for the upcoming elections. It is said that talks took place between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav and it is believed that Congress can get the Phulpur assembly seat. Although it is not yet decided whether SP will leave Phulpur. It is believed that a decision can be taken on this by today evening.

Samajwadi Party has already given Ghaziabad and Khair seats to Congress, apart from this it can now give Phulpur a seat also. Congress had claimed total 5 seats in the elections. But Samajwadi Party fielded total 7 candidates from its side. Congress was upset with this move of the Samajwadi Party. Till now it has only two seats in its account.

However, Samajwadi Party has already declared Mustafa Siddiqui as its candidate for Phulpur seat. In such a situation, it is being said that giving this seat to Congress can also harm the alliance. If this seat goes to Congress and the candidate changes, then it can harm the alliance. In these circumstances, Congress has now called Ajay Rai and Avinash Pandey to Delhi for brainstorming. Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision on whether to contest the by-election or not.