The candidates include Umar Ali Khan from Behat Assembly constituency (01) in Saharanpur, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur (04), Nahid Hasan from Kairana (08) in Shamli, Mahboob Ali from Amroha (41) and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur (226).
List of Samajwadi Party candidates:
- Umar Ali Khan – Behat Assembly Constituency (01), Saharanpur
- Ashu Malik – Saharanpur Assembly Constituency (04), Saharanpur
- Nahid Hasan – Kairana Assembly Constituency (08), Shamli
- Mahboob Ali – Amroha Assembly Constituency (41), Amroha
- Jyoti Lodhi – Lalitpur Assembly Constituency (226), Lalitpur
Congress demanded two of the declared seats
Of the five seats announced by the Samajwadi Party, the two seats of Behat and Saharanpur were those also being sought by the Congress as part of the alliance negotiations. However, the SP has fielded its incumbent MLAs from these seats.
The Congress had included Behat and Saharanpur in the list of 181 constituencies it had earlier submitted to the SP. Both seats were won by the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Samajwadi Party-Congress seat-sharing talks
The announcement comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and Congress ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. After two rounds of discussions, the SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress from the list of constituencies prioritised by the latter. However, the broader alliance arrangement is yet to be finalised.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for further discussions, arguing that seat-sharing should be based on electoral prospects and public expectations rather than a simple division of constituencies. He also hinted that his party would consider raising the number of seats for Congress as talks continue.
In a post on X, Yadav said both parties should focus on identifying constituencies where they have a strong chance of winning, adding that their combined victories must outnumber their defeats to ensure a successful alliance.
He also urged the Congress to submit a list of additional winnable constituencies beyond the 26 seats discussed so far. Yadav said both parties could then jointly evaluate the electoral prospects of different seats and candidates before reaching a final arrangement.
The SP chief further indicated that his party could recommend several constituencies where the Congress might have a strong chance of victory, including seats that may not have figured in its assessment so far.
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