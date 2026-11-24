SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for further discussions, arguing that seat-sharing should be based on electoral prospects and public expectations rather than a simple division of constituencies. He also hinted that his party would consider raising the number of seats for Congress as talks continue.

In a post on X, Yadav said both parties should focus on identifying constituencies where they have a strong chance of winning, adding that their combined victories must outnumber their defeats to ensure a successful alliance.

He also urged the Congress to submit a list of additional winnable constituencies beyond the 26 seats discussed so far. Yadav said both parties could then jointly evaluate the electoral prospects of different seats and candidates before reaching a final arrangement.

The SP chief further indicated that his party could recommend several constituencies where the Congress might have a strong chance of victory, including seats that may not have figured in its assessment so far.

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