Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj’s paddy farming video goes viral, draws praise for rural connect

Lucknow:

A recent video of Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj planting paddy in a field in her ancestral village has gone viral on social media, drawing praise and engagement from party workers and supporters. The clip, shared by Saroj on her Facebook and X accounts as a short reel, shows her transplanting paddy alongside a group of women farmers in Karakhiav village, near Amul Dairy in Varanasi.

The MP, who represents the Machhlishahr (SC) constituency in Uttar Pradesh, took part in the farming activity on Sunday during her visit to the village. In the video, Saroj is seen walking through a waterlogged field and planting rice saplings with ease, prompting many users to share the post with comments appreciating her grassroots connection.

Daughter of MLA, engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh

Priya Saroj is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, the MLA from Kerakat in Jaunpur district. A Supreme Court lawyer by profession, she contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Machhlishahr for the first time and won on an SP ticket. She recently got engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who hails from Aligarh. The two are expected to tie the knot in November this year.

Updates on Monsoon Session and local education

Alongside the viral video, Saroj also shared updates on her parliamentary commitments. In her post, she mentioned that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21, 2025, requiring her presence in Delhi. She informed constituents that her visits to the region would be limited during this period.

She also said she had sought information from the Jaunpur district magistrate regarding the recent directive to merge or pair 110 government schools in the district, expressing concern for the affected sections of society.

(Reported by Sudhakar Shukla)