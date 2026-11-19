Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the family of the 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a JCB machine during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. BJP MP Ravi Kishan was also present during the meeting.

The boy, identified as the son of BJP leader Omkar Singh, was reportedly returning home after dropping his sister at school when the incident took place. The JCB machine was part of the convoy during the roadshow, which was passing through the Kudhaghat area near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate.

After meeting the bereaved family, Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party and accused its workers of causing the child's death. He also directed the administration to take strict action against those responsible, within the confines of the law.

Yogi Adityanath accuses SP workers of running over minor

Speaking after meeting the family, the chief minister alleged that Samajwadi Party workers had deliberately run over the child. "Yesterday, goons associated with the Samajwadi Party brutally murdered a minor child here by running him over. I have come to meet the bereaved family," he said.

Yogi described the victim as an innocent 14-year-old school student who was returning home when he was struck by a JCB machine. He further alleged that the vehicle was deliberately driven over the boy to ensure his death. "The actions of the Samajwadi Party leaders and their goons are truly shameful. Such hooliganism will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said.

He added that he had instructed the administration to take strict action against those involved and assured the family that action would be taken against everyone responsible.

CM highlights family's connection with Chauri Chaura freedom fighters

During his remarks, Yogi Adityanath also referred to the family's historical connection with the Chauri Chaura incident, describing the boy as a descendant of a revolutionary associated with the freedom struggle. He said members of the family were among the 172 people sentenced to death by the British authorities for their role in the fight against colonial rule. Their death sentences were later commuted to life imprisonment following the efforts of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, he added.

The chief minister said the incident had brought further pain to a family with a significant connection to India's freedom movement.

"Such cruelty inflicted upon the family of a freedom fighter is unforgivable," he said, accusing the Samajwadi Party of having a history of hooliganism and anarchy.

What happened during Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur?

The incident took place during the PDA Rath Yatra led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur. PDA stands for Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities), the social coalition highlighted by the Samajwadi Party.

According to the earlier account of the incident, the teenager was travelling on a scooter when he was hit by a JCB machine that was part of the rally convoy. The incident occurred near Mahadev Jharkhandi Gate in the Kudhaghat area, around 1.5 km from Gorakhpur airport.

The boy's father, Omkar Singh, had told IANS that his son was on his way to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya when the accident occurred.

The incident triggered protests in the area, with local residents blocking the road and raising slogans against Akhilesh Yadav. The tragedy also led to a political exchange between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolences, Yogi demands strict action

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier expressed condolences over the boy's death. He said party workers had been asked to meet the bereaved family and offer assistance.

The Samajwadi Party chief also accused political opponents of trying to politicise the tragedy. He referred to the treatment of a grieving mother in an earlier incident in Lucknow while responding to the criticism.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, reiterated that roads were meant for travel and not for creating disorder. He said the state government would not tolerate hooliganism and that the administration had been directed to act against those responsible, strictly in accordance with the law.

The chief minister's visit to the family comes amid continuing political reactions to the teenager's death during the SP rally.

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'Deeply saddened': Akhilesh Yadav responds after BJP leader's son killed in JCB accident