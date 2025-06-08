'Sacrificing myself in the name of…': UP man slits throat, dies by suicide on Eid Upon hearing his cries, Ansari’s family rushed to the hut and, with police assistance, took him to the district medical college. He was later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Noida:

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly “sacrificed himself” on the occasion on Eid-ul-Adha in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. The 60-year-old reportedly died by suicide by slitting his throat at a village in the district, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ish Mohammed Ansari who slit his throat after offering ‘Namaz’. Locals claimed that Ansari “sacrificed himself “ and left a note stating, “I am sacrificing myself in the name of Allah and his messenger”. However the police decline to comment on finding any such document, reported PTI.

Family rushed and took Ansari to hospital

Upon hearing his cries, Ansari’s family rushed to the hut and, with police assistance, took him to the district medical college. He was later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Arvind Kumar Verma said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that Ansari inflicted the wound himself. However, we are probing the matter from all angles.”

Wife found him lying in a pool of blood

According to his family, Ansari had returned home around 10 a.m. on Saturday after offering Eid prayers at the dargah of Sultan Syed Makhdoom Ashraf Shah. His wife, Hajra Khatoon, said he went directly into the nearby hut and about an hour later, she heard his groans. Rushing to the spot, she found him lying in a pool of blood with a knife beside him.

Her cries alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police. An investigation in the matter is underway.