Mahakumbh: Congress leader Sachin Pilot takes holy dip in Sangam | Watch video

Kumbh Mela 2025: Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Thursday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. After taking the holy dip, the Congress leader shared pictures on social media and wished for the progress and prosperity of the country and the state.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which began in Prayagraj with chants of bhajans and slogans on Paush Poornima, witnessed a see of devotees on each day. The Mahakumbh is being held after 12 years, although seers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations for the event are occurring after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious.

In a post on X, Sachin Pilot said, "Today, at the Maha Kumbh, I had the good fortune of sipping the holy water of the sacred stream and taking a bath at the Triveni Ghat on the banks of the Sangam. Hail Mother Ganga, Har-Har Gange, Har-Har Mahadev!"

'Wished for prosperity of country and state'

In a post on X, Pilot said, "Today, I took a holy dip at the Sangam during Mahakumbh, a symbol of devotion and faith. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for the progress and prosperity of the country and the state."

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Over 2 crore devotees take holy dip on Magh Purnima

More than two crore people took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on February 12 on the occasion of Magh Purnima, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 46.25 crore people have taken a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, and Yamuna rivers since the commencement of the event on January 13. The mega-religious event, organised every 12 years, is underway in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days till February 26.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that by 6 pm, more than two crore devotees, including 10 lakh Kalpwasis and 1.90 crore pilgrims had taken the ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats.

