RSS worker murder accused injured in Deoria encounter, country-made pistol recovered

Deoria:

An accused in the murder case of RSS worker Rameshwar Tiwari was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria on Sunday. Police said accused Deepak Tiwari opened fire while attempting to flee during checking in the Suthawar Mod area under Lar police station.

Police retaliated, during which a bullet hit Deepak Tiwari in his left leg. He was initially taken to the Primary Health Centre in Lar and was later referred to a higher medical centre for treatment. Police said a 315-bore country-made pistol, two empty cartridges and one live cartridge were recovered from his possession.

Accused allegedly opened fire while trying to flee

According to police, the encounter took place when officers were conducting checks in the Lar police station area. Deepak Tiwari allegedly tried to escape and fired at the police. The police then responded with retaliatory firing, in which the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. After receiving initial treatment at PHC Lar, doctors referred him to a higher centre.

The encounter comes days after the death of Rameshwar Tiwari, an RSS-linked worker from Bhikhamp Chhapra village in Deoria.

What happened to Rameshwar Tiwari?

According to the complaint, Rameshwar Tiwari was attacked on October 1 during a dispute involving an old family property issue and a disagreement over a road breaker. His wife, Amrita Devi, alleged that a group of people reached their home at around 5 pm carrying sticks, a hammer and an iron weapon. She alleged that the group attacked her husband over the old dispute and also assaulted her when she tried to intervene.

Rameshwar was initially taken to Lar Community Health Centre and was later referred to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College in Deoria. He was declared dead after reaching the medical college. Local residents said the two sides had been involved in a dispute for around a year.

Several people named in FIR

After Rameshwar Tiwari's death, his wife Amrita Devi filed an FIR against several named and unidentified people. The FIR named Sanjay Tiwari, Deepak Tiwari, Pranjal Tiwari, Abhinit Tiwari, Aditya Tiwari and Nikhil Tiwari. All the accused named in the FIR are residents of Bhikhamp Chhapra village.

Police had formed four teams to arrest those accused in the case. Deepak Tiwari is now among the accused to have come under police action following the encounter.

Four police personnel suspended

Meanwhile, four police personnel were suspended in connection with the incident over alleged negligence. Gorakhpur Range DIG S. Channappa suspended SHO Rakesh Singh, Sub-Inspector Ram Murat Ram and constables Chandrabhan Bharti and Pritam Yadav.

The police officer said four teams had been formed to arrest the accused in the murder case. The latest encounter took place as the police investigation into Rameshwar Tiwari's death continues. The police have not yet provided further details about the circumstances leading to the encounter beyond the account of the accused allegedly opening fire while attempting to flee.

Report: Vinod, Deoria

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