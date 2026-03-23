Rs 40,000 annual pension for UP women: Akhilesh Yadav's big promise ahead of 2027 polls

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, underprivileged women will receive Rs 40,000 every year under a revived SP pension scheme. Speaking at the party office in Lucknow, he said the focus will be on improving the financial condition of women and giving them more independence. He also spoke about restarting earlier schemes and introducing new ones aimed at women’s welfare and empowerment.

Focus on women empowerment

Yadav said that women form a key part of society and their progress is important for the state’s overall development. He said his party plans to bring back schemes like the Rani Lakshmibai initiative to honour and support women.

He also spoke about launching new programmes to ensure social and economic equality, especially for women from weaker sections. According to him, empowering women will play a big role in shaping the future of the state.

Yadav hits out at law and order

During the interaction, Yadav strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over law and order. He claimed that crime is rising and people, especially women, do not feel safe. He alleged that the system is being misused for political purposes and said that unless there is a change in government, the situation may not improve. He also referred to recent crime incidents to support his claims.

Yadav also targeted the government over infrastructure projects, particularly the Green Corridor in Lucknow. He claimed the project lacks proper planning and does not consider pedestrian safety. According to him, the same amount of money could have been used more effectively to build wider and better roads.

On the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Yadav expressed confidence that Mamata Banerjee will return to power. He said that despite efforts by opponents, public support remains strong in her favour.