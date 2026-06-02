Rs 13 crore worth high-grade cannabis seized at Lucknow Airport, hidden inside chocolate packs

Lucknow:

In a major anti-smuggling operation, customs officials at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport seized high-grade cannabis worth an estimated Rs 13 crore from an international passenger arriving from Muscat. The contraband was allegedly concealed in a highly deceptive manner inside chocolate packets packed within the passenger's luggage. The seizure was made based on specific intelligence inputs received by customs authorities.

According to officials, the passenger had arrived in Lucknow on a flight from Muscat. Acting on prior information, customs officers intercepted the traveller and conducted a detailed examination of the baggage. During the search, officials found suspicious packets hidden among chocolate products inside the suitcase.

Cannabis hidden inside chocolate packets

Investigators found that the narcotic substance had been concealed inside chocolate packets to evade detection during routine screening procedures. Officials said that each chocolate packet contained two separate packets of cannabis hidden inside. The sophisticated concealment method was allegedly designed to make the consignment appear like ordinary food items.

13 kg high-quality cannabis recovered

The search operation led to the recovery of approximately 13 kilograms of high-grade cannabis from the passenger's baggage. Authorities have estimated the international market value of the seized contraband at around Rs 13 crore, making it one of the significant narcotics seizures reported at the airport in recent times.

Probe underway

Customs officials have initiated further investigation to determine the source of the consignment, its intended destination and whether the accused was part of a larger international drug trafficking network. The passenger has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Thai nationals held with hydroponic cannabis at Varanasi airport

In a separate incident, six Thai nationals, including three women, were arrested after customs officials seized hydroponic cannabis valued at more than Rs 19 crore from their possession at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. As per officials, the accused were intercepted during the examination of passengers arriving on Air India Express flight IX-215 from Bangkok on Saturday (April 30).

According to customs and police officials, the passengers had come under suspicion during routine screening. A detailed search of their trolley bags led to the recovery of 19.

7 kg of hydroponic cannabis concealed in plastic packets. Hydroponic cannabis, also known as hydroponic weed, is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in a nutrient-rich water-based system instead of soil.

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