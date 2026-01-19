RPF personnel saves man and child from falling under train at Prayagraj railway station | VIDEO A passenger and his child were dramatically rescued by RPF personnel at Prayagraj station after slipping while trying to board the moving Kashi Express. The alert staff acted within seconds, preventing a major accident and earning praise from senior officials.

Prayagraj:

A passenger and his minor child had a narrow escape at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj railway station on Sunday after a risky attempt to board a moving train turned dangerous. According to an official statement, the incident occurred when Train No. 15018 Kashi Express began pulling out of the platform after its scheduled halt. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

The passenger, who was carrying his young child, tried to hop onto the train while it was already in motion. During the attempt, he lost his footing and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. The on-duty Railway Protection Force personnel immediately swung into action and pulled both the man and the child to safety within seconds. Their quick response prevented what could have been a tragic mishap.

Railway officials praise staff for timely rescue

Officials said the passenger later boarded the train safely and continued his journey without further trouble. Senior railway authorities praised the dedication and alertness of the RPF staff. Northern Railway once again urged passengers to prioritise safety and avoid boarding or alighting from moving trains. In their appeal, they reminded travellers to wait for trains to halt completely and follow safety guidelines.

