Row over Samajwadi Party workers portraying Akhilesh Yadav as Lord Krishna; saints, BJP demand apology

Lucknow:

A massive controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Samajwadi Party workers in Varanasi unveiled a poster depicting party chief Akhilesh Yadav as 'Lord Krishna', giving a chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attack the SP. The poster was unveiled to mark Akhilesh's 53rd birthday.

The poster caused a row, with saints expressing their resentment. Expressing strong objection, Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma that a human being cannot be compared to God, as he termed the poster as a mockery of 'Sanatana Dharma'. He also demanded an action by government against the Samajwadi Party workers.

Sharma, a litigant in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case, has condemned the entire incident.

He stated that comparing any politician or ordinary individual to God is an act that hurts religious sentiments. He remarked that using the divine image in this manner for political propaganda or the worship of an individual is an insult to the 'Sanatana' tradition. This cannot be accepted under any circumstance.

Sharma demands action, probe

Sharma has urged the government and the administration to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter and take strict legal action against the guilty, ensuring that no individual or organisation dares to misuse religious symbols and deities in such a manner in the future.

He stated that all political parties and their workers should exercise restraint regarding matters linked to faith.

Following this incident, several saints and religious leaders of the Braj region have also expressed their displeasure. They stated that upholding respect for religious faith is everyone's responsibility and that any act likely to spark controversy or hurt religious sentiments within society should be avoided.

The BJP has also attacked the Samajwadi Party, demanding an apology from its workers.

“Those whose political agenda has always been based on religious appeasement, who never miss an opportunity to insult Sanatan Dharma, who created every possible obstacle in the construction of the Ram Lalla temple, and who have consistently avoided speaking even a word about Lord Krishna’s birthplace, portraying them as a deities an insult to God,” BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said on Wednesday.

“The Samajwadi Party workers responsible for this act should apologise. They will have to face the consequences of hurting the religious sentiments of devotees,” he added.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.