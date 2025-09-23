Uttar Pradesh: Three labourers killed, four injured as roof of under-construction house collapses in Sultanpur The incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday when workers were winding up for the day and opening the mixer machine.

Sultanpur:

Three labourers, including two brothers, were killed and four others injured after the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 8 pm on Monday when workers were finishing their day and opening the mixer machine. Suddenly, the shuttering failed, leading to the collapse of the roof.

According to police, the roof of the house, owned by Ram Teerth Dhuriya, had been freshly cast.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Rai identified the deceased as Anand (23), his brother Vikram (20), and Himanshu (22), all from Arjunpur village in Lambhua.

The injured included Subhash (36), Afsar Ali (40), and Ravi Saroj (26), who was later referred to the Government Medical College due to the severity of his injuries. Another labourer, Arun Chauhan (25), son of Kashi Ram, was rescued from the debris after about an hour and admitted to CHC Lambhua.

District Magistrate Kumar Harsh and Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh visited the site in Dhariyamau village under the Lambhua police station jurisdiction to assess the situation.

Rescue operations continued late into the night, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Ayodhya recovering the bodies of Anand, Vikram, and Himanshu past midnight, the SHO added.

