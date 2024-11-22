UP: 3 killed, 4 injured as car rams into truck on Jhansi-Khajuraho highway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least three people lost their lives, and four others were injured after the car they were traveling in rammed into a truck on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway on Friday (November 22). According to information released, the tragic incident occurred as the victims, who were part of an orchestra group, were on their way to Jhansi after performing in Mauranipur town. The police stated that the car rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road near Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya, leading to the fatalities. It is suspected that the driver dozed off while driving, which caused the crash.

About the casualties

The police confirmed that three passengers succumbed to their injuries. Two women, identified as Shabnam (28) and Mini (24), died on the spot, while the car driver, Manish Rajput (35), passed away during treatment at the hospital.

Regarding the condition of the other passengers, the authorities reported that Kajal alias Riya (23), Muskan (21), Ravindra (24), and Ajay Singh (35) sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Further details regarding the incident are being investigated.

Five killed, several others injured as bus rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

Significantly, the incident occurred on the heels of a tragic accident that had happened on the Yamuna Expressway when a private bus collided with a truck, resulting in the death of five individuals and leaving around 18 others injured on Thursday. As per the information, the incident occurred under the limits of Tappal police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. The private bus, en route from Delhi to Azamgarh, rammed into the truck in the early hours.

Following the incident, local authorities rushed the injured to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for medical attention. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the accident.