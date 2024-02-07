RLD in talks with BJP for alliance in Lok Sabha Polls in UP? Akhilesh, Dimple, Shivpal say, 'baseless'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jayant Chaudhary with Akhilesh Yadav

In what could be a potential setback to the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary is reportedly in talks with the BJP for a possible alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In January, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) sealed their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The two parties have agreed on the number of seats to be shared but have not disclosed the names yet.

However, quashing all reports, Samajwadi Party senior leader Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow said," I know Jayant (Singh) very well. They are secular people. BJP is only misleading using the media. They (RLD) will remain in the INDIA alliance and defeat the BJP."

Speaking in the same tune, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who will be fighting Lok Sabha Elections from Saifai said, "...The way BJP has been working against the farmers and the way our wrestlers have been insulted by BJP, I don't think RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary will take any step that will damage our farmers directly... Some rumours are going on but RLD has always stood in support of the farmers so I don't think Jayant Chaudhary will take any such step since he is also a Rajya Sabha member..."

Meanwhile, Union minister & National President of Apna Dal party, Anupriya Patel who is part of NDA said, "I have read media reports stating that RLD is going to join the NDA family. I welcome them on behalf of my party. I am not aware of the seat distribution between RLD."

Interestingly in January SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had met RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary at his Lucknow residence. Later, both leaders took to X to talk about the alliance. Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing a picture with Chaudhary, "Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of Rashtriya Lok Dal and SP! Let us all unite for victory!"

Chaudhary, while reposting the SP chief's post said, “Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region.”