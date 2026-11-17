New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Tuesday received a breather from the Allahabad High Court, which granted him interim bail in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The order was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh after hearing the former Uttar Pradesh minister's plea challenging his arrested by the probe agency on October 31 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Khan's arrest had come merely hours after he was released from the Rampur Jail after receiving bail in the alleged dual PAN cards case. According to probe agency, the money laundering case was registered against Khan after the ED took cognisance of the 58 first information reports (FIRs) that were registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against him and his associates.

But during its hearing, the high court observed that the mandatory procedure to arrest Khan were not followed by the ED. Also, it noted that the written grounds for Khan's arrest were not provided to him. Thereby, he was granted interim bail by the court.

SC upholds HC's decision to stay Azam Khan's conviction

Khan also received a breather from the Supreme Court earlier in the day, which upheld the high court's decision to stay his conviction in the fake birth certificate case. A two-judge bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also dismissed Uttar Pradesh government's submission that the high court did assign reasons for the grant of suspension of sentence in Khan's case.

"The role of Azam Khan and the evidence on record regarding his complicity in the crime appear to have been discussed by the high court in the impugned judgment," the bench said.

"The high court, taking into consideration the substantial period of custody already undergone by Azam Khan, the advanced stage of his life, and the absence of direct evidence proving that he personally executed the forged signatures on the municipal registers, exercised its discretion to suspend his sentence."

The apex court's observation was later welcomed by SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav, who said Khan would receive justice through courts.

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