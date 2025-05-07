Operation Sindoor: Red Alert declared in Uttar Pradesh as India strikes 9 terror camps in Pakistan The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh declared Red Alert in the state following 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday (May 7) by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UP DGP said today.

"Red Alert declared in Uttar Pradesh following #OperationSindoor - the Indian Army’s targeted strike on terror hideouts. All UP Police field formations have been instructed to coordinate with Defence units and strengthen the security of vital installations," UP DGP Prashant Kumar posted on X.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

"UP Police is alert, equipped with resources, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen of the state. Jai Hind!," he added.

India launches 'Operation Sindoor'

MoD said that altogether, nine sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution. Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

According to the Ministry, these steps were taken in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable.

India targets JeM, LeT headquarters in Pakistan Punjab

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

India’s action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said.