Rebellion erupts in OP Rajbhar's party ahead of UP polls; dozens of leaders, workers quit

Lucknow:

A major political development has emerged from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh, where dozens of office-bearers and workers of Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have announced their resignation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The resignations follow growing discontent among party workers, who have accused Rajbhar of moving away from the party's founding principles and ignoring those who have worked to strengthen the organisation for years. Deepak Rajbhar, the party's Varanasi division chief general secretary of the youth wing, has alleged that the leadership is no longer focused on the issues it once championed. The resigning leaders have also raised concerns over the party's proposed candidate selection for the 2027 polls.

Party workers allege neglect, question 2027 ticket distribution

Deepak Rajbhar alleged that workers who have spent 20 to 24 years building the party are being sidelined, while the leadership is focusing more on its own growth than on the development of the community.

Those announcing their resignations have also questioned the party's approach to ticket distribution for the 2027 Assembly elections. They alleged that votes from the Rajbhar community were being used politically and expressed apprehension that candidates with strongman backgrounds could be given tickets. The leaders said the Rajbhar community would now make its political decisions based on its rights, representation and dignity. They also warned that more workers could leave the party in the coming days.

Bablu Rajbhar alleges grassroots issues remain unresolved

Among those who have announced their exit are Bablu Rajbhar, the youth division president and minister's representative, and Deepak Rajbhar, the Varanasi division chief general secretary of the youth wing, along with several other office-bearers. Bablu Rajbhar alleged that members of the community whose support helped Om Prakash Rajbhar advance politically continue to struggle for basic facilities such as housing, drains, paved lanes and roads.

He said applications had repeatedly been submitted to raise villagers' concerns, but no action had followed. Bablu Rajbhar further claimed that party office-bearers had met Om Prakash Rajbhar in Ambedkar Nagar on the 16th to discuss the organisation's weakening position and the need for reforms. However, he alleged that the leadership did not contact them afterwards.

Deepak Rajbhar accuses OP Rajbhar of abandoning party's founding principles

Deepak Rajbhar alleged that Om Prakash Rajbhar had strayed from the principles and issues on which the party was founded. He said the party had been established with the promise of bringing the Rajbhar community into the mainstream of development, but long-serving workers were now being neglected.

Deepak also levelled allegations of bargaining over ticket distribution and expressed concern that candidates with strongman backgrounds could be fielded. Referring to the 2022 alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the SBSP, he questioned how many candidates from the Rajbhar community had been fielded despite the party contesting 16 seats. He apprehended that a similar situation could arise in the 2027 elections. He said the community would now take political decisions based on its rights, share in representation and dignity.

Resigning leaders warn more workers could leave

The leaders who have announced their resignations alleged that workers who spent years collecting donations, campaigning in villages and strengthening the organisation were not even given an opportunity to meet the leadership. They claimed that influential individuals, meanwhile, received greater attention.

They also accused Om Prakash Rajbhar of focusing on his own development after becoming a minister, rather than addressing the concerns of the community. The resigning office-bearers described the development as only the beginning and warned that more members could leave the party in the coming days. So far, neither Om Prakash Rajbhar nor the SBSP leadership has issued a response to the allegations.

(Inputs from Santosh Kumar)

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