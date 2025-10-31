Ravi Kishan, BJP MP, receives 'death threat' over phone, caller warns of attack during upcoming Bihar visit Reports indicate that the accused also made communal and religiously charged comments during the conversation. He allegedly supported controversial statements attributed to Bhojpuri actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav.

Gorakhpur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gorakhpur Member of Parliament (MP) and actor Ravi Kishan Shukla received a death threat on Friday (October 31) over a phone call allegedly made from Bihar. The caller, identifying himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav from Jwania village in Ara district, issued direct threats to kill the MP.

According to officials, the threat call was received by Ravi Kishan’s private secretary, Shivam Dwivedi. During the call, the accused used abusive language and said, “Ravi Kishan comments against Yadavs, so I will shoot him.”

Secretary denies any offensive remarks

Sources said that when Shivam Dwivedi clarified that the MP had never made any objectionable remarks against any community, the caller grew aggressive and began hurling more abuses at both the MP and his secretary.

The caller further claimed that he was closely monitoring the MP’s movements and warned, “I know everything about your activities. When you come to Bihar after four days, I will kill you.”

Religious remarks during threat call

Reports indicate that the accused also made communal and religiously charged comments during the conversation. He allegedly supported controversial statements attributed to Bhojpuri actor and RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav- particularly concerning remarks suggesting an “apostle place” instead of the Ram Temple.

The caller is said to have made derogatory comments about Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple while conversing with the secretary.

Formal complaint lodged; security may be tightened

Following the threat, MP Ravi Kishan’s secretaries, Shivam Dwivedi and Pawan Dubey, met with senior police officials in Gorakhpur, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). They submitted a formal written complaint demanding immediate action against the accused and requested enhanced security arrangements for the MP.

Police sources say an investigation has been initiated to trace the caller’s location and verify his identity. Authorities are also reviewing the MP’s security detail in light of the threat. Ravi Kishan, a well-known Bhojpuri and Hindi film actor, has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha since 2019. Known for his vocal stance on cultural and religious issues, the MP has frequently been in the public spotlight both for his political activities and his film career.

Officials said the case is being treated seriously given the nature of the threat and the potential security risk involved. Additional police presence may be deployed around the MP’s residence and office.

(With inputs from Raj Shrivastava)