Ram Temple Trust resumes donation counting in two shifts with new in-charge

Ayodhya:

Amid a probe into alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has resumed counting offerings in two shifts after completing a week-long trial run, with the State Bank of India overseeing the process.

New counting in charge appointed

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has named Shobhnath Mishra as the new counting in-charge, following the arrest of his predecessor, Subhash Srivastava. Under the new schedule, effective from Saturday, two teams of 10 to 12 people each are counting donations in two shifts running from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm.

To supervise the process, the Trust has appointed a four-member team that includes an additional ex-serviceman. Captain KK Tiwari, the Trust's security in-charge, has been made the senior in-charge and will manage the daily reporting on the counting. SP Dubey, an ex-serviceman, and Sheshmani Tiwari, along with Shobhnath Mishra, have been appointed as the Trust representatives.

Supreme Court to hear donation theft case

The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities involving donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has entered a crucial stage, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set to submit an interim report before the Supreme Court on Monday (July 20), sources said. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter today.

According to the information available, the SIT has been directed to submit its findings directly to the apex court as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the case. Notably, the SIT's findings are likely to pave the way for sweeping changes in the temple's administration and donation-counting system.



The SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after the theft came to light, and the investigation conducted by them has led to several arrests and revelations. The team is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, along with IG Kiran S. and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.

The case relates to allegations of financial irregularities concerning donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT is examining the allegations and is expected to place its findings before the Supreme Court in accordance with the court's directions. No conclusions have yet been reached, and the investigation remains underway.

(Report: Akhand Singh)

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