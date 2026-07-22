Ram Temple Trust meeting today: What key decisions are expected after donation theft row

Ayodhya:

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday, its second meeting since the alleged donation theft case at the Ram Temple came to light. The meeting is expected to take key decisions, including the appointment of a new general secretary and filling vacant positions in the Trust. Notably, former General Secretary Champat Rai resigned from the post after the offering theft controversy surfaced.

The Trust will hold two meetings at its office in Maniramdas Chhawani. The first meeting is scheduled for 3 pm, while the second will begin at 4 pm. The proceedings of the first meeting will be placed before the members in the second meeting. According to the agenda, discussions will be held on the reorganisation of various committees as per the Trust's rules, recruitment for vacant posts, temple management, and measures to ensure greater transparency in the administration of the Ram Temple.

Three Trust positions vacant

The Trust earlier had 11 permanent members, but three posts have become vacant following recent developments. The vacancies arose after the death of Ayodhya royal family member King Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra last year, and the resignations of Champat Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra.

As per the Trust deed, the members can convene a meeting and elect 10 of the 11 permanent members through a majority resolution. However, one seat reserved for the Nirmohi Akhara cannot be changed as per the Supreme Court's directions. Currently, Mahant Dinesh Das of the Nirmohi Akhara represents the Akhara on the Trust.

Sources said it is almost certain that Yatindra Mishra, son of the late Ayodhya royal family member Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, will be appointed as a Trust member. At the previous meeting held on July 6, Krishna Mohan was appointed as the interim General Secretary of the Trust.

Committees, finances and temple management on agenda

Sources said the Trust may also decide on the formation of several committees for smooth functioning of the temple. Issues related to finances, puja arrangements, counting of offerings, and darshan pass management are likely to come up for discussion.

The Trust had earlier planned to discuss the SIT investigation report into the Ayodhya offering theft case. However, since the matter is now pending before the Supreme Court, the report is unlikely to be taken up in the meeting.

CEO appointment process underway

The meeting may also discuss the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple. More than 5,000 applications have reportedly been received for the post. A selection committee is currently scrutinising the applications and will shortlist candidates. After interviews, three names will be recommended to the Trust, which will make the final selection.

The decision on the new CEO is expected to be finalised by August 15. A three-member selection committee has been constituted, comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd) Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware.

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