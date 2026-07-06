Ram Temple theft case exposed BJP's rift, clear division between Centre and UP government: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday once again launched a blistering attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of embezzlements of donation at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and claimed that the incident has exposed the difference between central and the Uttar Pradesh governments.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh said the saffron party is concerned more about its internal rivalries apart from solving the controversy, which is linked to the religious faith of the people.

He said the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government ordered an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before the central government could address the issue, which only shows their differences.

"The double-engine government (in UP and the Centre) is not functioning collaboratively; instead, it is in conflict. There is a power struggle, and they have no regard for faith or devotion," Akhilesh said, while saying the faith and devotion of people are being 'toyed with'.

"If it were a matter for the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, or Income Tax, the investigation would have been handled in Delhi. Before Delhi could address it, Lucknow took charge. This situation is a result of the power struggle," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has been attacking the BJP consistently over the Ram Temple donation theft case, aiming to use this opportunity in his favour in view of the assembly elections due next year.

Akhilesh's party had lost the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and since then, has been out of power. However, following its impressive performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won 37 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party is eyeing a comeback in the state.

Akhilesh on Monday also attacked BJP national president Nitin Nabin's two-day visit to Lucknow, while claiming that the saffron party will change many of its leaders in several constituencies in the 2027 assembly elections. Besides, he said the BJP has weakened the infrastructure of the state.

"I read in newspapers today that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the highest number of engineering colleges shutting down. The chief minister himself does not understand what engineering is. The Rs 7,000-crore Green Corridor in Lucknow has been designed in such a way that people will have to stop repeatedly while travelling," he said.

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