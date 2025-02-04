Ram Temple in Ayodhya revises 'darshan' and 'aarti' timings amid huge influx of pilgrims: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: In a significant development, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has revised the darshan and Aarti timings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The decision was taken in response to the massive influx of devotees, particularly with pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj also visiting the temple in large numbers.

According to the latest schedule, starting February 6, devotees will be able to visit Ram Lalla from 6 am to 10 pm from February 6.

Here are new darshan and aarti timings

Mangala aarti: 4 am (Temple doors will be closed after aarti)

4 am (Temple doors will be closed after aarti) Shringar aarti & opening for devotees: 6 am

6 am Raj Bhog offering: 12 pm (Darshan to continue during bhog)

12 pm (Darshan to continue during bhog) Sandhya aarti: 7 pm (Temple doors to be closed for 15 minutes)

7 pm (Temple doors to be closed for 15 minutes) Shayan aarti: 10 pm (Temple doors to be closed after aarti)

Why the change in schedule?

The temple trust has made these changes to accommodate the growing number of devotees and ensure a smoother darshan experience. Earlier, the Shayan aarti was performed at 9:30 pm and the temple doors would open for devotees at 7:00 am. The extended hours will now allow more pilgrims to have darshan without excessive waiting. With Ayodhya witnessing an unprecedented surge in footfall, this move aims to make Ram Lalla’s darshan more accessible while maintaining the temple’s sacred traditions. Meanwhile, devotees have been advised to plan their visit accordingly.

Substantial rise in religious tourism to Ayodhya

On Monday, the government said in Parliament that there has been a "substantial increase" in religious tourism to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram temple and the total number of visitors to the district has risen from more than 60 lakh in 2020 to over 16 crore in 2024. The November 2019 Supreme Court verdict had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. "As per information received from the state government of Uttar Pradesh, there is substantial increase in religious tourism to Ayodhya after construction of Ram Mandir. As per tourism statistics of Ayodhya, the total number of visitors to the district has risen from 6,022,618 in the year 2020 to 164,419,522 in the year 2024," Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written response to a query.

