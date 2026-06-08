Ram Temple donations cross Rs 3,000 crore: How the money is used and how much tax has been paid?

Ayodhya:

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya continues to receive overwhelming support from devotees across India and around the world. The temple, which has emerged as one of the most prominent centres of faith for Hindus, has reportedly received donations exceeding Rs 3,000 crore since the launch of the grand temple project. The figures highlight the scale of public participation in the construction and upkeep of the temple, which attracts lakhs of devotees every month. According to information shared by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the donations received are being utilised for multiple purposes, including the construction of the temple complex, maintenance works, salaries of priests and staff, and arrangements related to offerings and prasadam.

The trust stated that the total cost of the temple construction project is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore. Out of this amount, nearly Rs 1,600 crore has already been paid. Notably, the project has also contributed significantly to government revenues, with approximately Rs 396 crore paid as taxes so far.

What happens to gold, silver and other valuable offerings?

Apart from cash donations, devotees also offer gold, silver, jewellery and other valuable items at the temple. The responsibility of assessing, processing and preserving these precious donations lies with the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) -- a Government of India undertaking. The valuables are evaluated and processed under established procedures to ensure transparency and security. Many devotees also contribute directly through designated bank accounts maintained by the trust, while others make donations at the trust's office in Ayodhya.

How cash donations are collected and counted

Donation boxes have been installed throughout the Ram Mandir premises, where devotees contribute cash in various denominations, ranging from Rs 10 and Rs 20 notes to Rs 100, Rs 500 notes and coins. To manage the large volume of donations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has signed an MoU with the State Bank of India. Under this arrangement, SBI has installed a currency-counting machine within the temple complex.

The donation boxes are opened daily, and the cash is sorted through machines before being arranged denomination-wise. Coins are counted separately. The entire process takes place in a dedicated room within the temple premises.

After counting, the money is secured in specially designed boxes and transported to the bank. Representatives of both the trust and the bank remain present throughout the process, which is monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Officials say the daily offerings often run into crores of rupees. On some occasions, the volume of donations is so high that all the cash cannot be counted on the same day. In such cases, the uncounted cash is sealed in bags and securely stored until processing is completed.

Akhilesh Yadav's allegations trigger political row

The issue recently sparked a political controversy after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made serious allegations regarding the temple donations. In a statement, Akhilesh said, "It is extremely sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from the offerings made to the Ram Mandir have reportedly gone missing. This is a deeply embarrassing situation for the temple trust. No one appears willing to come forward and offer an explanation. The court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter because it is directly linked to the deep faith that followers of Lord Ram and the broader Sanatan community place in the temple. The government's silence is suspicious." His remarks triggered strong reactions from the ruling BJP.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav's allegations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party leader. "The Samajwadi Party chief has never respected the Supreme Court's verdict. Akhilesh Yadav's mindset is influenced by Babar. He did not speak when the foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid. He remained silent when the grand structure of Ayodhya Dham was taking shape. Even after the consecration of Lord Ram's idol, he did not welcome the development," he said.

Pathak further added, "Akhilesh Yadav is trying unsuccessfully to spread rumours and create a false narrative regarding the Ram Temple. He will never speak about Mata Shabari or Lord Jatayu. India is the global torchbearer of Sanatan culture, yet he seems to have forgotten even the epic written by Maharishi Valmiki. He should not position himself against Sanatan traditions. The Samajwadi Party will have to pay the political price for this. In 2027, the party will once again face defeat. The false narrative being built by Akhilesh Yadav will never succeed because the people of Uttar Pradesh understand the reality of the Samajwadi Party."

Why Ram Mandir donations matter beyond numbers

The scale of donations received by the Ram Mandir reflects not only religious devotion but also the growing emotional and cultural significance of the temple among devotees worldwide. Since the consecration ceremony, Ayodhya has witnessed a surge in tourism, religious activities and economic growth which has benefited local businesses, hotels, transport operators and small traders immensely. Experts believe the temple's contribution to Ayodhya's economy is likely to increase further as infrastructure projects and tourism-related investments continue to expand around the city.

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