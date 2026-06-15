Ram Temple donation row: SIT begins probe, report expected in 15 days amid political storm

Ayodhya:

A major controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in donation collections at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) now formally beginning its probe. The development comes after allegations of theft and financial misconduct linked to temple offerings triggered a political showdown between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party. The SIT has reached Ayodhya and started its investigation. The team is expected to submit its final report within the next 15 days, which could determine whether any misappropriation of devotees' offerings actually took place, the scale of the alleged wrongdoing and the period during which it may have occurred.

According to sources, the SIT team has been inside the Ram Temple premises since 2:58 pm as part of its ongoing investigation. They further said that the team has questioned premises administrator Gopal Rao, who is facing serious allegations in connection with the case. Rao reportedly came out of the temple at 5:46 pm but re-entered the premises at around 6:50 pm, as the probe continued.

The investigation is expected to scrutinise around 50 people involved in counting donations at the temple. So far, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash has reportedly been recovered from five employees linked to the case.

Allegations against temple staff under scanner

The controversy has also brought the spotlight on people allegedly connected to the donation counting process. One of the names being discussed is Anukalp, a resident of Bansawa Eent village in Milkipur, around 45 kilometres from Ayodhya. Although he currently resides in Ayodhya, he is reportedly employed at the Ram Temple and has been accused of involvement in the alleged donation irregularities.

According to reports, Anukalp had helped his brother-in-law, Lavkush, secure a job at the temple a few months ago. It is being claimed that around Rs 10 lakh in cash was recovered from Lavkush's residence during the investigation.

Residents of Anukalp's native village have largely refrained from making public comments. However, some locals have privately claimed that his financial condition appeared to have improved significantly in recent months.

Three-member SIT constituted by UP govt

Acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged donation-related scam.

The SIT comprises IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, IPS officer Kiran S, Inspector General of Police (Range), and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary in the Finance Department. The committee has been directed to submit both its preliminary and final findings at the earliest.

Nripendra Mishra expresses confidence in probe

Amid the ongoing investigation, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, expressed confidence in the SIT's functioning. Speaking in Ayodhya, Mishra said the state government's prompt decision to constitute the SIT reflected the seriousness with which the matter was being handled. He said he did not expect any laxity in the investigation and assured full cooperation from the Ram Temple administration.

'Two key aspects must be addressed'

Mishra said the matter involved two critical dimensions. "The first concerns the criminal aspect linked to the alleged irregularities, which requires a fair and impartial investigation. The second relates to strengthening systems and procedures so that such incidents do not recur in the future. Unless effective action is taken on both fronts, it will be difficult to fully restore the confidence of devotees," he said. He added that both the temple administration and district authorities would extend complete support to the SIT during the inquiry.

Political war of words intensifies

The issue has also triggered a sharp political confrontation in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who initially demanded action and a probe into the alleged donation theft, later questioned the manner in which the investigation was being conducted.

According to BJP leaders, Akhilesh argued that allowing government officials to investigate those involved in religious activities could amount to an insult to Sanatan traditions. He reportedly suggested that cameras and lights in the temple premises be switched off, claiming that those responsible would then voluntarily return the money.

The remarks drew a strong response from the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak countered the Samajwadi Party chief, saying, "Donations were also collected for the Babri Masjid. Let Akhilesh Yadav raise questions about that once."

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