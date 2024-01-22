Ram Mandir: ‘Ram Rajya will begin from today’, temple chief priest’s message ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir consecration: With moments to go for the Pran Pratishtha event of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that with the auspicious ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and there will be a beautiful change in the entire country. The chief priest also noted that people will live in harmony and they will be blessed by the deity. "From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya a change will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. Everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," Acharya Satyendra Das said.

"...Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end..." he added.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is set to become the centrestage of history today as Ram Lalla’s idol will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple in an event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several personalities of all walks of life.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to Temple Authorities.

Temple authorities also say that all the guests will be given bells which they will be ringing during the Aarti. The 30 musicians who will be performing will be playing their instruments in unison at some point in time, sources added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla idol bathed with water brought in kalash from pilgrimage sites

ALSO READ | Ram Lalla idol to be illuminated using gold spot lights; Mandir to have world-class lighting effect