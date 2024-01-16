Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple under Swachh Teerth campaign

Follow us on Image Source : X/RAJNATH SINGH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (January 16) took part in the cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, falling in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the citizens to carry out the cleanliness drives at places of religious importance ahead of Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, visited the Hanuman Setu temple and also swept the floor with a broom.

“The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji,” Singh posted on X in Hindi, also sharing pictures of his visit.

Rajnath on Ram Mandir

Talking to the reporters, he said that it is a matter of joy that the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla is being held in Ram Mandir.

In the event, not only people from the country but also from abroad will participate, Singh said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Ayodhya is being decked up for the historic event of Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22. Karsevakpuram has been decorated with decorative items themed on the epic 'Ramayana'.

Extensive plan has been prepared to welcome the attendees, as part of which the soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during digging for the foundation will be presented to the dignitaries.

As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' to the guests.

