Rajat Sharma attends Genesis School annual day in Noida, urges students to respect parents and teachers

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Tuesday attended the Annual Day programme at Genesis School in Noida as the chief guest, where he shared inspiring life lessons with students. Reflecting on his childhood struggles and journey to success, Sharma emphasised the importance of respecting parents and teachers, expressing opinions responsibly, and using social media wisely. He also urged students to remain humble, develop empathy, and help underprivileged children when they achieve success in life.

Teachers and students welcomed Rajat Sharma on the occasion. The programme showcased his life and journey, along with the 21st anniversary of his popular television show Aap Ki Adalat.

Rajat Sharma reflects on his association with Genesis School

"My association with this school dates back to the time when Ponty Chadha ji first dreamt of this school. Wherever he may be today, he would be very happy to see the progress of this school. The performances I witnessed today were world-class performances by the children. It is a matter of great privilege for me to have had the opportunity to be associated with this school, and now I have been entrusted with the responsibility of becoming its president. This school truly has a character of its own," Rajat Sharma said, speaking at the event.

Rajat Sharma on experiences during school time

Addressing the students, Rajat Sharma said they were fortunate to have the opportunity to study at such a school, where teachers would help shape their futures. Sharing his own childhood experiences, he said:

“I would like to tell the students that you are very fortunate to have the opportunity to study at a school like this. Your teachers here will shape you. I was not as fortunate. I studied in an ordinary school where we used to sit on the floor. We had to bring mats from our homes to sit on. There were no blackboards, and there were no teachers either. But there is something in the soil of this country that gives even a person who grows up in the most ordinary circumstances an opportunity. Those who study at Genesis School will get some very big opportunities in life. My best wishes to all of you.”

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma attends Genesis School annual day

Never forget the sacrifices of your parents: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma emphasised the importance of gratitude towards parents and urged students never to forget their sacrifices and efforts in helping them receive an education and build a better future.

"When you grow up and become successful in life, you should always have a feeling of gratitude towards your parents. They sent you to school. They worked so hard and helped you become who you are. No student should ever forget this debt of gratitude to their parents," he said.

He also praised teachers for their contribution to shaping students' lives, comparing them to lamps that illuminate the path of others.

"Our teachers burn like lamps themselves, filling your hearts and your lives with light so that they can help you grow and become successful. Tomorrow, when you become successful and have money, these same teachers and your parents will be happy. The rest of the people will simply burn with jealousy," he added.

Rajat Sharma further urged students to remember the contribution of their school, teachers and parents whenever they achieve success in life.

"Always remember that whatever heights you achieve in life, your school, your teachers and your parents have played a very important role in helping you reach that position," he added.

Don't let reels decide your life: Rajat Sharma

Addressing the challenges faced by the younger generation in the digital age, Rajat Sharma advised students to use social media responsibly and not allow reels to influence their important life decisions.

"Make reels, but do not let reels make decisions about your life. You need to be careful. People in the new generation have access to a greater flow of information, so your challenges are bigger and your way of thinking is different. You do not need to agree with us on everything. Your new ideas should come forward.

"But the right to disagree should not become the right to disrespect. There should be respect for society, parents, teachers, the school and the principal. Disagreeing with someone is a positive sign, but disagreement in today's world does not mean shouting, abusing or using inappropriate language. We do not need to create noise to express our views. If your point is correct and your feelings are genuine, you can express yourself even in a few words," he said.

Rajat Sharma on the qualities of future leaders

Speaking about the country's future leadership, Rajat Sharma said that the next generation should produce leaders who can express their views while also listening to others with patience and empathy.

"What should the leaders of our country be like in the future? The leaders will emerge from among you. The leaders of tomorrow should be those who know how to express their views and also know how to listen to others. They should understand their own difficulties and also understand the pain of others. This is what we expect from the new generation," he added.

'Students should help other students'

Concluding his address, Rajat Sharma urged students to help those who may not have the financial resources to afford books, uniforms or school fees once they become successful in life.

Sharing a personal experience from his childhood, he said that someone had helped him through a scholarship, which eventually changed his life. He encouraged students to extend similar support to at least one underprivileged student in the future.

"Finally, I just want to say one thing. You will leave this school and achieve great things in life. You will have power and money. When you grow up and become successful, I request you to help at least one student in your life who cannot afford books, uniforms or school fees. I had a childhood like that, and someone gave me a scholarship that changed my life. If you help even one student in your life and transform their future, I will feel that my coming here has been worthwhile," he said.