Raja Bhaiya's Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik announced its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday, naming three nominees, including party chief Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, from Kunda.

The Kunda assembly seat is Raja Bhaiya's stronghold, having won it for 7 consecutive terms since the 1993 elections.

The party has also fielded Vinod Saroj from Babaganj and Kuldeep Patel from Vishwanathganj. Raja Bhaiya and Saroj are the sitting MLAs from Kunda and Babaganj, respectively, and have been renominated by the party.

The announcement comes as political parties begin preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, with candidate lists starting to emerge. Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik's first list follows the Samajwadi Party's announcement of its candidates.

Jansatta Dal candidate list:

Assembly constituency Candidate 246 – Kunda Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya), MLA from Kunda 245 – Babaganj Vinod Saroj, MLA from Babaganj 247 – Vishwanathganj Kuldeep Patel, representative of the Pratapgarh district panchayat chairperson Raja Bhaiya, seven-time MLA, to contest again from Kunda

Raja Bhaiya, the party's national president, is seeking another term from Kunda, where he has won seven consecutive assembly elections.

He first won the seat in 1993 as an Independent candidate and retained it in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017. In the 2022 assembly elections, he again won from Kunda on the Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik ticket.

About Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik

Raja Bhaiya founded Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik on November 30, 2018, after completing 25 years in politics as an Independent MLA.

The party was launched at a rally at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow. Raja Bhaiya had decided to form a separate political outfit following demands from his supporters and an online survey.

Before launching the party, he had contested elections as an Independent candidate for nearly 25 years.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held early next year in February and March. The Election Commission is yet to announce the official schedule for the polls.

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