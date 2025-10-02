Raja Bhaiya showcases over 200 weapons to mark Dussehra with traditional Shastra Puja | Watch Raja Bhaiya has been embroiled in a dispute with his wife, Bhanvi Singh. She recently accused him of hoarding a cache of illegal and banned foreign weapons, some allegedly capable of mass destruction.

Pratapgarh:

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) chief and MLA from Kunda, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, on Thursday performed Shastra Puja to mark the key tradition on Dussehra at his royal residence in Benti. The video of the ceremony has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

The viral video depicts a massive collection of weapons(over 200) displayed on a table in front of him during the ritual.

The clip has since sparked widespread discussion on social media. The reason for the buzz is not just the grandeur of the ritual but also the controversy surrounding it. The display of such a large arsenal has drawn attention in light of recent allegations made by Raja Bhaiya’s wife.

Raja Bhaiya’s wife claims Kunda MLA possess ‘illegal’ weapons

Raja Bhaiya has been embroiled in a dispute with his wife, Bhanvi Singh. She recently accused him of hoarding a cache of illegal and banned foreign weapons, some allegedly capable of mass destruction. She had also filed a complaint with the Home Minister, citing threats to her life.

The matter has reportedly been forwarded by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further investigation.

Raja Bhaiya booked for domestic violence

Earlier in March, Raja Bhaiya was booked in a case of alleged domestic violence. His wife, Bhanvi Singh, filed a complaint accusing him of physical and mental abuse over several years.

The FIR against him was registered on March 7 at Safdarjung Enclave police station in Delhi, PTI reported citing police officials. Bhanvi, in her statement, alleged that she had endured long-term mistreatment not only from Raja Bhaiya but also from her in-laws, including her mother-in-law.

Police revealed that the couple has been living separately for quite some time. Despite facing continued harassment, Bhanvi had avoided legal action earlier in an effort to preserve the marriage. However, as the abuse allegedly persisted, she chose to approach the authorities