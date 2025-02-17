Railway personnel's quick action saves woman from falling under moving train in UP | Watch video The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced wherein the woman is seen running to board the moving train. As she tries to board the train, she slips and falls on the platform. Scroll down to watch the video.

Boarding a moving train is extremely risky, yet many passengers attempt it, sometimes with dire consequences. While some manage to board safely, the danger remains undeniable. To prevent such mishaps, railway officials are often stationed at platforms to assist those in need.

A recent incident at Prayagraj’s Chheoki Railway Station highlighted the importance of their vigilance. A woman, trying to board a moving train, lost her balance and was moments away from a serious accident. However, owing to the alertness and quick reflexes of railway personnel, she was pulled to safety just in time.

The CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced wherein the woman is seen running to board the moving train. As she tries to board the train, she slips and falls on the platform. In the video, the woman can be seen running towards the train, attempting to hop on. However, she loses her balance and falls on the platform, dangerously close to the moving train. Upon seeing the woman in danger, the railway personnel quickly ran to her and brought her to safety just in time.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: