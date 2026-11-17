The Congress has constituted a five-member that would be headed by Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to lead the seat-sharing discussions with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, said the party on Tuesday.

The committee also comprises party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, state union chief Aradhana Misra Mona, state working president Imran Masood, and UP election in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav would lead the negotiations for the SP.

The Congress had earlier submitted a list of 181 constituencies where it would like to contest, and the committee's job would be to oversee the seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party.

'Ground situation, respect for each other'

According to the Congress, there are three key aspects according to which the seat-sharing would be finalised. First, the seats should not be allocated as per the previous results, and the current situation on the ground should be taken into consideration.

Also, the party workers of both the SP and the Congress need to be given the due respect within the coalition. Along with this, a clear understanding should be there between the two parties over organisational development, election management and responsibilities of party workers, they emphasised.

Congress' high-level meet

The development comes a day after the Congress organised a high-level meeting at party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, which was attended by Priyanka, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Venugopal, and other senior leaders.

Following the meeting, the party announced launching a high-speed' campaign for the 2027 elections in the first week of December. The party also exuded confidence in ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power after the assembly polls due early next year.

It also reiterated that the INDIA bloc remains united and the seat-sharing with the SP would be finalised soon.

"The upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will give a new direction to the country's politics," Kharge said on X after the meeting. "The people of the state are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened."

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