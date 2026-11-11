President's bodyguard jawan shot in head after dispute over firecracker in UP's Baghpat, critical

Baghpat (UP):

A 26-year-old man, serving as the President's bodyguard, was seriously injured after he was shot in the head following a dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said. According to the police, the incident took place at Gopalpur Khadana village under Ramala police station area.

Bullet struck behind the ear

The bullet struck Saurabh Tomar just behind the ear.

The assailants also allegedly attacked Saurabh's elder brother, Vineet, with sticks and clubs, leaving him seriously injured. Both Saurabh Tomar and Vineet have been admitted to a hospital in Meerut, where they are undergoing treatment.

The injured jawan underwent surgery at a private hospital in Meerut to remove the bullet lodged in his head. He remains admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), with his condition reported to be critical, police said on Tuesday.

Saurabh, a native of the village, joined the armed forces in 2021 and is currently posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He had returned to his village on leave to celebrate Diwali.

What was the dispute about?

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 9 pm on November 8, when Saurabh and his brothers, Vineet and Mintu, were bursting firecrackers outside their house. Two villagers, identified as Dheeraj and his brother Monu alias Praveen, allegedly arrived at the spot carrying a country-made pistol and sticks. The two families reportedly had a pre-existing dispute.

The accused allegedly began hurling abuses at the brothers. When Saurabh and Vineet objected, Dheeraj opened fire. The bullet first hit a wall before ricocheting and striking Saurabh in the head, leaving him seriously injured. Meanwhile, Monu allegedly attacked Vineet with a stick, hitting him on the head.

The accused fled the spot after the attack, allegedly threatening the brothers with dire consequences. Their family members rushed Saurabh to a community health centre in Baraut, from where he was referred to Meerut, where the bullet was successfully removed from his head through surgery. Vineet was also taken to a hospital in Meerut.

What did police say?

In a statement posted on its official X handle, Baghpat Police said the Ramala police station received information about the incident at around 9:45 pm on November 8. According to the police, two villagers, identified as Monu alias Praveen and Dheeraj, allegedly opened fire in Gopalpur Khadana village. A bullet ricocheted off a wall and hit Saurabh, who is part of the security detail at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His brother Vineet was also injured after being struck on the head with a stick.

Police said an FIR was registered at the Ramala police station based on a complaint filed by the victims' father, Janakraj. Three teams have been formed to track down and arrest the accused, and raids are underway.

Local SHO told news agency PTI, "Based on a written complaint by Saurabh's father, an FIR has been registered against Dheeraj and Monu, and efforts are underway to arrest them."

The President's bodyguard is the oldest and senior-most cavalry regiment in the Indian Army, stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In a similar incident recently reported from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old boy was shot following an argument over tea and samosas.

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