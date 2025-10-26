President Murmu inaugurates private hospital in Ghaziabad | video The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors and trained staff. It will not only be a centre for modern medical services, but also a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness.

Ghaziabad:

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday inaugurated Yashoda Medicity Hospital in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. She was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel.

Health service is an integral part of national development: President

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a private hospital in Ghaziabad, the President said that the health service is an integral part of national development, and no citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. She said that by serving in the field of health, medical professionals are also serving the country.

"I appreciate all of you for your commitment. I am pleased to know that Yashoda Hospital has been working sincerely in line with national health priorities," she said.

Emphasising the role of healthcare in nation-building, the President said, "Health service is an integral part of national development. Protecting people from diseases and improving their health standards is among the top priorities of the government."

She highlighted that the government is continuously expanding health infrastructure and medical services across the country. "These efforts will contribute to building a healthy and developed India," she added.

The President also called for active participation of all stakeholders, including the private sector, to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every corner of the country. "No citizen should be deprived of effective medical services. Good private institutions can play a valuable role in achieving this goal," she said.

"Many economically weaker people also contribute to the nation's development. Their lives are precious, and they too must receive full support and access to healthcare," she emphasised.

Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology

Chairman of Yashoda Medicity, Dr P N Arora, told reporters that the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, experienced doctors, and well-trained staff.

He said the facility will serve not only as a centre for advanced medical services but also as a symbol of patient-centred care and health awareness. Dr Arora added that the institution’s goal goes beyond treating illnesses — it also aims to promote health education and awareness within the community.

Yashoda Group of Hospitals, is a leading multi-specialty healthcare group in India, offering world-class medical services with over 700 specialist doctors across a network of 3 advanced hospitals.