President Droupadi Murmu begins three-day UP spiritual tour, offers prayers in Ayodhya and Mathura

Mathura:

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday participated in a series of religious engagements in Mathura and Vrindavan. She arrived in Mathura in the evening, where she was received at the Cant helipad by Governor Anandiben Patel, along with state ministers and senior officials.

The President first visited the ISKCON Temple, where she offered prayers and took part in the evening ‘aarti’. The visit was marked by devotional chanting and rituals. She paid tribute at the samadhi of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada and also offered prayers at the Gaur Nitai, Krishna Balaram and Shyam Sunder shrines within the temple complex. She later attended a cultural programme presented by women devotees, including participants from abroad.

During her interaction with children at the Gurukul, the President distributed sweets and spoke with them briefly. A planned ‘Gau Pujan’ ceremony was cancelled due to heavy rain, according to temple officials.

She later visited Prem Mandir, where she watched the temple’s well-known laser show. The President also offered prayers at a Radha Krishna temple and took part in the evening rituals. She was presented with a shawl, prasad, a Tulsi garland, and religious books, along with decorative items depicting Radha Krishna.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu had travelled to Ayodhya, where she visited the Ram Temple. She participated in special ceremonies and installed a 150-kg gold-plated ‘Shri Ram Yantra’.

President Murmu to visit several religions sites on Friday

Her schedule for March 20 includes visits to several spiritual sites in Vrindavan, such as Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj Ashram and the samadhi of Neem Karoli Baba. She will also visit Udiya Baba Ashram and Davanal Kund. On the same day, she is set to inaugurate a new oncology block at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram hospital and visit Vatsalya Gram.

On March 21, the President will travel to Govardhan to offer prayers at Danghati Temple. She will then undertake the traditional Govardhan Parikrama, according to officials.