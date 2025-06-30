Violence erupts in Prayagraj after MP Chandrashekhar Azad stopped by police; vehicles torched, stones hurled The mob's fury led to large-scale destruction of both public and private property. In Bhadeora Bazaar of Karchhana, bricks and stones were hurled not only at police but also at unsuspecting civilians.

A major outbreak of violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as chaos unfolded on the city’s streets for nearly two hours on Sunday. The situation spiralled out of control when a mob, allegedly supporters of Bhim Army chief and Member of Parliament Chandrashekhar Azad, went on a rampage after he was stopped by police from proceeding to Kaushambi. The agitated mob vandalised police vehicles, overturned a Dial 112 emergency response van, and hurled stones at law enforcement personnel. In addition, several state-run roadways buses were damaged and multiple motorbikes were set ablaze.

How did the violence unfold?

For two hours, Prayagraj's Karchhana area turned into a battleground. Supporters of Chandrashekhar Azad clashed with police, launching attacks on government vehicles after the Bhim Army leader was placed under house arrest by the police. He was en route to Kaushambi when authorities intercepted him in Prayagraj.

The mob's fury led to large-scale destruction of both public and private property. In Bhadeora Bazaar of Karchhana, bricks and stones were hurled not only at police but also at unsuspecting civilians. Several people were injured during the stampede that followed. Several vehicles, including police jeeps, private cars, and buses, were vandalised in the chaos.

Police regain control after two hours

As the violence intensified around 3:30 pm in Bhadeora Bazaar, the situation spiralled beyond control. Witnesses claimed that the initial police teams, including Dial 112 personnel and officers from Bhunda outpost and Karchhana police station, fled the scene as the mob advanced aggressively. The crowd's uncontrollable rampage continued until about 5:30 pm, when Additional CP (Crime) Dr. Ajaypal Sharma arrived with reinforcements from multiple police stations and PAC units. After a strenuous effort, the authorities managed to disperse the violent mob and regain control of the area.

What action has been taken so far?

As per information, police action has now begun against those involved in the Prayagraj violence. So far, around 20 Bhim Army supporters have been taken into custody. CCTV footage is being thoroughly reviewed to identify other miscreants involved in the unrest. Authorities are preparing to slap stringent charges under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act on the identified culprits. Additionally, efforts are underway to recover the cost of damages to public property from those responsible for the violence.

