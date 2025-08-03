Prayagraj police officer performs 'pooja' as Ganga floodwaters enter his home, video goes viral As floodwaters from the Ganga and Yamuna rivers submerged parts of Prayagraj, a video of Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad performing a ritual at his doorstep, which was now waterlogged, went viral. In the video, he offers milk and flowers to the floodwaters, calling it a blessing from the Ganga.

As floodwaters from the swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers entered homes in parts of Prayagraj, a video of a local police officer performing a ritual in the waterlogged entrance of his house has caught public attention. Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad of the Uttar Pradesh Police was seen barefoot and with his trousers rolled up, performing a brief religious offering outside his residence in Daraganj, one of the worst-affected localities. Holding a metal vessel of milk, Nishad poured it into the floodwaters and offered flowers in a gesture of reverence to the Ganga, treating the inundation as a divine visit.

“Hail Mother Ganga,” he is heard saying in the video. “I feel blessed that you have come to my doorstep to bless me.” His home’s nameplate, visible in the video, reads “Nishad Raj Bhavan, Mori, Daraganj, Prayagraj” and carries his official title.

In a separate clip, Nishad is seen out of uniform, briefly taking a dip in the water that had entered his house. The ritual reportedly took place before he left for duty.

Widespread flooding in Prayagraj

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to breach danger marks, submerging large parts of Prayagraj. Over 61 municipal wards have been affected, forcing the evacuation of around 1,400 people from 339 families. Nearly 4,000 people are currently staying in 14 relief camps, as rescue and relief operations continue.

Boats have been deployed for transport and rescue in low-lying areas such as Daraganj, Rajapur, Salori, and Sadar. Food and medical aid are being distributed by district authorities.

Relief efforts stepped up

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has activated “Team-11” to coordinate flood relief efforts in 12 districts. In Prayagraj, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta is supervising operations. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and follow safety advisories as water levels continue to rise.