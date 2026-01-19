'Wants to be famous': Prateek Yadav launches fresh attack on Aparna Yadav after divorce announcement Earlier today, Prateek, while announcing divorce with Aparna, said the latter had ruined his ties with the family and he was reeling under severe mental health conditions.

Lucknow:

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, Prateek Yadav, has intensified his attack on his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav after announcing his decision to divorce her. In another Instagram post, Prateek accused Aparna of being responsible for damaging his relationships with his father, mother and brother.

Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother alleged that Aparna is self-interested and driven by a desire for fame.

“Broke my relationship with my Mother. Broke my relationship with my father. Broke my relationship with my brother. Wants to be only famous. Biggest liar that i have seen in my life(i swear to my child). Biggest self interested person i have ever seen,” he posted on Instagram.

Prateek's Instagram post

Earlier today, Prateek, while announcing divorce with Aparna, said the latter had ruined his ties with the family and he was reeling under severe mental health conditions. Prateek further described her as a “bad soul" and said it was very “unfortunate” that he was married to her.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and i was unfortunate to get married to her," he posted on Instagram.

About the Yadav couple

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Yadav. He married Aparna Yadav in 2019.

Aparna Yadav contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantt constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket but was defeated by Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi. In March 2022, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She was later appointed as the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission in September 2024.

