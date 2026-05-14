Prateek Yadav funeral: Akhilesh Yadav's tender gesture toward niece wins hearts amid grief | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Lucknow witnessed an atmosphere of deep sorrow and emotion as the last rites of Prateek Yadav were performed on Thursday at Baikunth Dham crematorium. Family members, political leaders, and close associates gathered to bid a final farewell to Prateek, whose sudden demise has left not only the Yadav family but also supporters across Uttar Pradesh in shock.

Prateek Yadav’s mortal remains were taken to the crematorium in a funeral vehicle accompanied by his wife Aparna Yadav and their two daughters. In an emotional moment during the cremation ceremony, Aparna Yadav’s father, Arvind Kumar Bisht, performed the final rites and lit the funeral pyre for his son-in-law.

Among those present were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several members of the Saifai family. However, it was one quiet and deeply touching moment involving Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek’s younger daughter that captured everyone’s hearts.

Akhilesh opens chocolate wrapper for Prateek’s daughter

After the cremation rituals, Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting beside his grieving niece at Baikunth Dham. As the little girl struggled to open the wrapper of a chocolate, Akhilesh gently helped her and spoke to her affectionately. The emotional scene, caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers teary-eyed and highlighting the human side of a family coping with immense loss.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav and the son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most prominent political families, Prateek largely stayed away from active politics. He was widely known for his business ventures and passion for fitness.

Prateek is survived by his wife Aparna Yadav and their two daughters.

According to reports, Prateek Yadav was found unconscious in the kitchen at around 4 am on Wednesday morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

As condolences continue to pour in, the poignant image of Akhilesh Yadav comforting his young niece amid unimaginable grief has become a symbol of love, loss, and family bonds during one of the most difficult moments for the Yadav family.

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