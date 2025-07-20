Posters of vandals defaming Kanwar Yatra to be put up, stern action after pilgrimage ends: CM Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing devotees in Meerut during Kanwar Yatra, warned of strict action against those attempting to disrupt or defame the religious procession. CM Yogi also appealed to kanwariyas to maintain cleanliness and report any provocation to the police.

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued a stern warning to those attempting to disrupt the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, saying that strict action would be taken against them once the yatra concludes. Speaking in Meerut after showering flower petals on the Shiva devotees, Adityanath declared: “Flowers for kanwariyas, but sticks for troublemakers.” He emphasised that those sharing provocative or objectionable content on social media would also face consequences under the law. “The government is watching everything. Action will follow as soon as the yatra ends,” he warned.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets Shiva devotees

‘Some are trying to malign this devotion’

Welcoming devotees returning from Haridwar with Ganga water, CM Yogi said the Kanwar Yatra reflects faith and enthusiasm, and the participants, including youth and children, deserve honour and respect. He added that several social groups were assisting with arrangements for the yatra, but warned that some individuals were trying to defame the religious journey. “We must be alert. Some miscreants are using the yatra as cover for creating unrest. They are trying to malign this devotion, even via social media,” he said, urging people to expose such elements.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets Shiva devotees

The chief minister also appealed to kanwariyas to keep roads and rivers clean and be mindful of public convenience. “If someone damages your kanwar, report it to the police. Don’t take the law into your own hands,” he advised.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)UP CM Yogi Adityanath greets Shiva devotees

Government has CCTV evidence, will act post yatra

Reiterating his warning, CM Yogi said the state has CCTV footage of those involved in disruptive activities during the yatra. “Their posters will be displayed, and each one of them will be held accountable under the law,” he said.