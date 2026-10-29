PNB Greater Noida branch customers allege multi-crore fraud; 5 employees suspended, FIR registered

Greater Noida:

A multi-crore rupee fraud has allegedly come to light at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida's PI-1 sector, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where customers have claimed that lakhs and crores of rupees were transferred from their accounts without their knowledge. Police have registered an FIR based on complaints from 16 account holders, while the bank has suspended five employees, including the branch manager.

The affected customers include farmers, residents of nearby villages and people living in sectors and housing societies. They alleged that substantial amounts, including money held in fixed deposits (FDs), were transferred to other accounts without their authorisation. Some account holders claimed that Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh had disappeared from their accounts, while others reported transfers involving as much as Rs 1 crore.

The alleged fraud came to light when customers attempted to make payments by cheque, only to find that their cheques had bounced. When they approached the bank to verify their account balances, they allegedly discovered that the funds had been transferred to accounts belonging to individuals with identical names.

Several customers claimed that their passbooks continued to show the original balances and transaction entries even though the money was no longer available in their accounts.

5 employees, including Branch Manager, suspended

Following the complaints, PNB replaced the entire staff at the branch and brought in personnel from other branches to manage operations. Around 10 to 12 staff members were reportedly replaced, while the previous staff are being investigated internally.

The bank has suspended five employees, including branch manager Rani, in connection with the alleged irregularities. The allegations against the employees are yet to be established.

Police have sought the bank's internal investigation report to determine how the transactions took place and identify those responsible.

Customers demand CBI Probe

The alleged fraud has triggered protests by affected account holders and members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan. Several farmers claimed that their accounts contained substantial compensation payments received for their land, with some balances running into lakhs and crores of rupees.

The protesters have demanded strict action, recovery of the missing funds and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged fraud.

Questions also remain over the accounts to which the money was transferred and the whereabouts of the funds.

Amid the growing unrest, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed outside the bank as a precautionary measure.

Customers have gathered inside the branch to verify their account details and seek clarification from bank officials. Some have displayed their passbooks and fixed-deposit documents, including records showing large balances alongside transaction entries marked “TRF”, indicating transfers.

Police are investigating the complaints and have requested the bank's internal inquiry findings as they seek to establish the sequence of events and determine responsibility for the alleged financial irregularities.

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